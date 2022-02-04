VIP bar and lounge coming to Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A major expansion is coming to the historic Fox Theater, one of Downtown Bakersfield’s most recognizable entertainment venues.

The Fox is hoping to transform a long-dormant stretch of adjacent floor space into a VIP bar and performance venue for ticket holders and special guests.

The video above shows an artist’s rendering of what the new venue might look like. It will be a place to gather, socialize and listen to live music — before, after or during performances in the theater next door.

It’s still undetermined when the space will open. Fox Theater general manager Matt Spindler tells 17 News the grand opening date is one of many aspects of the project that are not yet nailed down.

Work on getting the space ready for construction will start this weekend with volunteers from the Southwest Carpenters’ Bakersfield (Local 661) chapter.