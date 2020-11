BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Vineland School District has received a grant of $100,000 from the No Kid Hungry nonprofit to continue providing meals to families in need.

The grant was one of 19 given to organizations and schools across the state that are feeding students who rely on school meals, and families recovering from recent wildfires, the nonprofit said in a release Monday. To date this year, No Kid Hungry has given more than $2.25 million in back-to-school and wildfire grants.