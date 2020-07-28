Vineland School District gives thanks for backpack and school supply donations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Vineland School District gives thanks to several organizations that donated 700 backpacks with school supplies for kids in their district. United Way of Kern County, Aera Energy, and the Blessing Corner made the donation and AmeriCorps helped with distribution.

The backpacks were filled with school supplies, dental hygiene kits, and food. They were distributed to students and families for free.

The district will hold a ceremony to thank the organizations on Friday at 9:20 a.m. at Sunset Middle School. Parents will then be able to drive up and collect supplies for students from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. after the ceremony.

Sunset Middle School is located at 8301 Sunset Blvd.