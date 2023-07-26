BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblyman Vince Fong is scheduled to host his annual pet adoption event at the Kern County Animal Services starting Thursday and ending Saturday.

Officials say for the first 100 pet adoptions all fees will be paid for by Fong.

The adoption event is scheduled to start on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and go through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kern County Animal Services on Fruitvale Avenue according to officials.

During the event, the public can meet adoptable pets and learn about legislation impacting animal welfare, according to a news release.

In a release, Fong said:

Loving pets at adoption centers are waiting for a forever home. I know firsthand the love and support provided from a pet rescued from our shelters, and I encourage everyone to consider bringing a furry family member into your home. Assemblyman Vince Fong

For more information about this event contact Fong’s district office at 661-395-2995

