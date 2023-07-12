BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblyman Vince Fong is hosting his annual adoption event in Kern County for the fifth year in a row.

Assemblyman Fong will cover expenses included in the adoption of the first 100 animals from Kern County Animal Services at 3951 Fruitvale Ave. The event runs from July 27 to July 29 with adoption times between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

All animals located at the facility are already spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and licensed, according to a press release. Visitors can expect to learn some information about legislation impacting animal welfare, Fong’s office says.

“Loving pets at adoption centers are waiting for a forever home,” said Assemblyman Fong in a press release. “I know firsthand the love and support provided from a pet rescued from our shelters, and I encourage everyone to consider bringing a furry family member into your home.”

For additional information about the adoption event contact Fong’s district office at 661-395-2995.