BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In a sign that Kern County is slowly returning to normal, Village Flea is coming back.

Village Flea is a large-scale flea market held twice a year at Pioneer Village at the Kern County Museum. The event had to be canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

You can browse through a display of antiques, collectiblles, homemade crafts and vintage goods. Plus there’s food music and more.

The event takes place Sunday, April 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.