Village Flea goes on with new virus restrictions at Kern County Museum

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s favorite show for everything vintage — Village Flea — returned to the Kern County Musuem on Sunday.

The popular antique and vintage fair is in its third year, but had to cancel this spring at the beginning of the pandemic. The event was allowed to move forward on Sunday at the musueum’s Pioneer Village with some restrictions.

The event required all customers and vendors to wear a mask. Vendors were spaced 10 feet apart and moved onto the roads and out of the common areas. Around 70 vendors participated this year.

“I think everyone is just dying to get out of the house and get a little bit of fresh air, do a little bit of shopping and see other people. we’ve all been kind of tucked away,” siad museum Event Director Brenna Charatsaris.

For more information about Village Flea, visit kerncountymuseum.org/village-flea.