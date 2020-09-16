Village Flea, antique flea market returning to Kern County Museum next month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Museum will hold its third annual Village Flea next month. Village Flea is an antique flea market that will feature collectors items, antiques and vintage goods. The event will adhere to the health department’s safety guidelines amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

All attendees and vendors are required to wear a face mask or face covering at the event. Vendors will also be spaced 10 feet apart and moved onto the road spaces. No food will be prepared at the event, but bottled water and beverages will be available. Guests are also encouraged to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy at the event.

For more information on Village Flea, visit here.

Village Flea will take place Sunday, Oct. 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission costs $5 and children 12 and under are free.