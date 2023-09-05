BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Village Fest is coming to the Kern County Museum for its 27th anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 9.

According to event organizers, ‘The Party of the Year’ will feature 30 Bakersfield restaurants serving food samples, five simultaneous stages with live music, 60 breweries and 25 Central Coast wineries.

The event will feature 15 bands, including Dirty Pool, Angels Roost, Dub Seeds, Grupo Abigeo, Mento Buru and No Stringz Attached, according to the event’s website.

Tickets to the event are $109 to $129, according to organizers. The event is limited to people 21 and over.

According to event organizers, ticket prices include 15 drink samples and unlimited food samples.

For a full list of what you can find at Village Fest this year, click here.

To purchase tickets to this year’s event, click here.