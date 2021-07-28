Vigils held in honor of fallen Kern County deputy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday night was marked by support, honor and prayers for Kern County Deputy Phillip Campas and his family.

Two vigils were held last night, one at the Liberty Bell in Bakersfield and the other in Wasco adjacent to the local Kern County Sheriff’s Office substation. Sheriff’s deputies mourned the recent losses alongside residents, some of whom knew the shooting victims. The takeaway? The survivors are not alone.

“God is with the Ramirez family, and also with the family of the (deputy) that passed away,” said New Generation Church Pastor Frank Sanchez. “We thank you today Lord, for bringing us together as a community to give support to the families that have lost a family member. We pray, Lord, that you bring peace and comfort to these families.”