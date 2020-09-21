Crime victims honored at Delano vigil

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Family and friends gathered outside Delano City Hall on Sunday for a vigil to honor victims of crime. The vigil took place at 6 p.m. People held signs celebrating their loved ones.

Pastor David Vivas said seven people have died from violence in Delano this year. He says those victims need to be remembered and families should be reminded the community cares about them.

“We want to appeal to someone that may be watching through social media or through the news and somebody that knows something about any of these murders that have taken place in our city of Delano. I still believe that we have a conscience and people really want to do the right thing, said Pastor Vivas.

Pasor Vivas also said that investigators can only do so much and it takes cooperation from the community. City officials from Delano and McFarland, along with county officials, attended the vigil.