BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vigil will be held Sunday night in memory of Benny Alcala, the CDCR corrections officer who was killed last Wednesday in southwest Bakersfield.

The vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the parking lot at the Shops at River Walk near Stockdale Highway and Buena Vista Road where Alcala was killed. The vigil is open to the community, organizers said.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to support the Alcala family. You can donate to it at this link.

Alcala, 43, was found on Aug. 24 with multiple gunshot wounds in the shopping center parking lot near electric vehicle charging stations. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement on Friday, Alcala’s family shared its grief over the sudden loss and thanked the community for its ongoing support.

“Words can not express how hard this has been for the family, Benny was senselessly taken from us all. We are grateful for the outpouring of sympathy and love from so many people who knew Benny, his memory lives on through all of us,” the statement read.

Alcala was an active member in his community and was most recently a corrections counselor with CDCR at Wasco State Prison. He worked for CDCR at different correctional facilities in Kern County since 2006.