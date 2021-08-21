Vigil to be held Saturday for victim of South Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The organization Thee Next Steps is hosting a candle light vigil tonight in honor of Tyis Rush. The group says it’s to support the family and bring awareness to the rising homicides and gun violence in our city.



The vigil will be held at 701 Raider Drive at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring balloons, candles, and flowers.





Tyis Rush was shot and killed on the night of Aug. 14 just before 6 p.m.



Officers were called to the area of Planz Road and Raider Drive. That is when they located Rush who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Medical personnel was called in and later declared Rush dead at the scene.



This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.