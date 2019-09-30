Vigil scheduled tonight for Sikh deputy slain in Texas

This photo provided by Harris County Sheriff’s office shows Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal. Dhaliwal was shot and killed while making a traffic stop Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 near Houston. Robert Solis, 47, of Houston, was charged Friday night with capital murder in the slaying. He was being held without bond in the Harris County Jail. (Harris County Sheriff’s office via AP)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vigil is scheduled tonight to mourn the death of a Sikh deputy shot and killed in Texas.

The vigil for Sandeep Dhaliwal is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Liberty Bell at 1415 Truxtun Ave. It will coincide with a vigil taking place in Texas.

“Our hearts break for another life cut short by an act of senseless gun violence,” said the Bakersfield Sikh Women’s Association. “RIP Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal. All the posts and tributes speak for themselves — a man of integrity, respect, and love for humanity and his community.”

Dhaliwal, the first Sikh man to join the Harris County Sheriff’s Department, was fatally shot during a traffic stop Friday afternoon.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Dhaliwal served the community with integrity and pride and was respected by all.