Vigil planned for missing California City brothers six months after disappearance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — People wishing for the safe return of 4-year-olds Orrin and Orson West plan to hold a prayer vigil outside the Bakersfield Police Department. June 21 marks exactly six months since the boys were reported missing out of California City.

The vigil will be held outside the Bakersfield Police Department at 6 P.M.

In December, the California City Police Department put out an alert for the brothers after, according to their adopted father Trezell West, they vanished while playing outside their home on Aspen Avenue. While they were reported missing out of the city, much of the investigation, including large searches, focused on Bakersfield.

On March 1, the Bakersfield Police Department officially took the lead on the case. Despite dozens of search warrants, interviews, and sweeps covering large areas in both California City and Bakersfield, the boys haven’t been found and there hasn’t been any indication of what happened to them.

On June 1, BPD said it had followed up on over 200 tips. The next morning on 17 News at Sunrise, Chief Greg Terry said “We don’t know what happened to them, and because we don’t know, we’re looking at everything.”

The Department could not immediately answer questions on the case Monday due to its lead investigator not being available.

