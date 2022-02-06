Vigil planned for 19-year-old killed in alleged street race

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vigil is set for 19-year-old Bianca Flores who was killed in crash stemming from an alleged street race last week.

Flores’ family has scheduled the vigil for Feb. 15 at Challenger Park in southwest Bakersfield on the corner of Akers and Harris roads. It will take place from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Family members say they hope people from the community will come to show their support and understand the importance of driving safely.

“When you get behind the wheel, you take the responsibility. The life of everybody that’s outside your vehicle as well as inside your vehicle,” Flores’ aunt Melinda Chipres told 17 News. “Those responsibilities have consequences, and they should not be taken lightly.”

The accused driver in the crash, Iqbal Singh, 35, was hospitalized for his injuries following the crash and has not been booked in jail as of Sunday night, according to Kern County jail records. Police are still searching for a motorcyclist investigators say fled following the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash or the motorcyclist is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.