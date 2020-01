LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 13: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks back in the first half while taking on the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Fans will gather Friday at the Dignity Health Sports Complex for a vigil for the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

The vigil is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the complex at 3101 Gilmore Ave.

Mourners are asked to wear purple and gold to the vigil.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas.