Vigil held to draw attention to missing children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local group “Missing Smiles of Kern County” hosted a candlelight vigil Tuesday evening at Jefferson Park to draw attention to children who have recently gone missing.

The group was joined by the families of two missing teens, Gabriella Martin and Kendal Kellick, who shared a message for their loved ones.

“I just want to say Bells we miss you and we love you and we just want you to come home, just call us if you can,” said Nicole Martin, Gabriella’s sister.

Organizers said nine local teens either ran away or went missing since the beginning of September, and four are still missing.