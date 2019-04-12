Vigil held in California City for murder victims and missing people

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) -- California City held a vigil Thursday evening for five murder victims and three people who are missing under suspicious circumstances.

Law enforcement and Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer stood with the victims' families. Cal City Police Chief Eric Hurtado said he plans to hire two more detectives for a dedicated homicide unit that will only focus on these unsolved cases.

Hurtado also announced there is a reward for $25,000 for each case.

The murder victims are Deverrie Schiller, Matthew Lininger, Dr. Burdette Thorbus, Demetri Thomas and Charles Piper. The missing people are Austin Tharp, Desiree Thompson and Pete Hammond.