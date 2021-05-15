Vigil held for victims of 32nd Street house fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mourners remembered the lives of two people killed in a fire Thursday in Central Bakersfield.

The vigil was held Friday evening outside the home of Rosemary Meda and her young grandson. Family members identified the boy as Nathan Meda and remembered him for his bravery. They say he never would have left his grandmother’s side even if she told him to go.

Relatives said Rosemary Meda was a social butterfly and a warrior relentlessly holding the family together.

The fire destroyed their 32nd Street home on May 13.

If you know anything about the fire, contact Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief Mike Lencioni at 661-391-7101.