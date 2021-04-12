Vigil held for teen struck and killed by train

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A large crowd turned out Monday evening to participate in a candlelight vigil for a 17-year-old struck and killed by a train over the weekend.

The vigil was held in northwest Bakersfield in the area where the teen was hit Sunday evening. The teen’s name has not been released.

A BNSF spokesperson said the collision happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the railroad tracks near Santa Fe Way north of Renfro Road. The teen was walking on the tracks at the time of the crash, according to BNSF.

An investigation is ongoing.