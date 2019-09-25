Vigil held for siblings shot and killed by domestic violence

A vigil was held Tuesday evening for two siblings, shot and killed Monday morning, at the Santa Fe Apartments in South Bakersfield.

The vigil was held at the scene of the crime, where neighbors gathered with candles and posters.

The victims, 20-year-old Carlos Abraham and his sister, 34-year-old Louise Abraham, were residents of the apartment complex.

The father of Louise’s four children, 39-year-old Moris Gilmete, is behind bars for allegedly shooting them.

He was arrested after leading police on a car chase that ended with a crash.

“(She was) a good mother that got her life taken away by a monster,” Louise’s friend Christina Lozano said. “She would do anything for her boys.”

Police say three of the couple’s kids were present during the shooting.

“To see that happen, their own father take their mother’s life–I know they’re traumatized right now,” Lozano said.

Court records show Gilmete, has a history of domestic violence.

Neighbors say he and Louise had a rocky relationship and were heard arguing before the shooting.

“This should be a message to every woman that’s going through this–it’s not worth it,” Lozano said.

Gilmete faces several felony charges.

He’s being held without bail and is due in court Wednesday.

By our homicide tracker, there have been 72 homicides in Kern County this year.

Ten of those people have been allegedly killed by a partner or relative.