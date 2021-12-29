Vigil held for siblings killed in suspected DUI crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of people lit candles on Panama Lane near South H Street Tuesday evening.

It’s the same spot where 19-year-old J.J. Malone and his 10-year-old sister, Caylee Brown, were struck and killed by a car earlier this month.

The driver, Lisa Core, 46, is suspected of being under the influence at the time of the crash and has been charged with murder and other offenses.

Family members are reeling from the loss.

“They’re awesome kids, they were,” said aunt Cassandra Reese. “And they didn’t deserve this, nobody deserves this, you know, and my sister I’m only getting a pinch of what she’s going through. She can barely get off the bed you know.”