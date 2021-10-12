Vigil held for man killed in motorcycle crash Sunday night

A vigil was held Monday night for Nickolas Steven Armstrong, 26, who died in a motorcycle crash that killed him, left a wife without a husband and an unborn child without a father.

A community of motorcycle riders came together to honor and show support for their fellow rider Armstrong near the area of Ashe Road and White Lane, where Armstrong was killed.

“Nick was a very passionate person. he was a man of virtue, he loved one woman and he leaves behind a pregnant wife, never going to have the opportunity to be a true father himself, but I have children and you couldn’t ask for a better uncle,” said Josh Waldrop.

The family and friends urge the community to be more aware of motorcycles, so, accidents like Armstrong’s don’t continue to happen.

If you would like to make a donation to help pay for funeral expenses, a GoFundMe has been set up.

Armstrong was riding his motorcycle eastbound on White Lane near Ashe Road when an SUV made a U-turn, causing Armstrong to hit the side of the vehicle resulting in his death.