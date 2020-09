BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vigil was held Monday night for a man who was shot and killed Saturdy night in East Bakersfield.

The family identified the man killed as 26-year-old Raymond Velasquez. His family said he was a good person with a big heart.

The shooting happened Saturday night just before 9 p.m. on Baker Street near a Bank of America branch and Niles Street.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.