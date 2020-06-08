Vigil held for 11-year-old girl who drowned in Oklahoma lake

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dozens held a vigil tonight to remember 11-year-old Leilah Johnson. The vigil comes almost a week after the fifth-grader drowned while vacationing with her family in Oklahoma.

Family and friends gathered in front of Almondale Elementary to remember “sunshine” the little girl who brightened everyone’s day through her smile. Leilah was referred to as everyone’s best friend. Her coach remembered the track star for her blazing fast speed, and her family remembered her for her kindness.

“She was just goofy person, athletic I just knew she was going to be the one to be on top,” said Leilah’s sister Deanica Brown. “It’s a tragedy. I can’t believe it.”

Leilah was reported missing around 4 p.m. Monday at broken bow lake in southeastern Oklahoma. The family was gathered at the lake celebrating Leilah’s sister’s graduation.

At first family members thought Leilah had been abducted. Through social media, they made a plea to the public asking for help in finding the 11-year-old​

​But the next day, they received the news no family wants to hear. Leilah’s body was found in the lake.