Vigil for soldier Vanessa Guillen held at Mill Creek Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The disappearance and death of Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen has touched many across the country and in Bakersfield. A candlelight vigil was held in her memory Sunday night at Mill Creek Park.

A family attorney said Sunday remains that were found near a river in Bell County, Texas were identified as Guillen’s.

Guillen was last seen April 22 at Fort Hood in Texas. The remains were found on June 30 near the Leon River after investigators received a tip from contractors working in the area.

Mourners at the Bakersfield vigil honored Guillen’s life and organizers say all donations would go directly to her family.

Another soldier from Fort Hood, Specialist Aaron Robinson was identified as a suspect in Guillen’s disappearance after he shot and killed himself. A 22-year-old woman accused in Guillen’s disappearance is set to appear in court Monday in Waco, Texas.