CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — A candlelight vigil was held Monday for the two young boys who have been missing more than a month.

The vigil for Orson and Orrin West began at 6 p.m. outside their adoptive parents’ home on Aspen Avenue. It was organized by a neighbor who has helped in the search for the boys.

Orson, 3, and Orrin, 4, disappeared Dec. 21 after playing outside.

Anyone with information is asked to call California City police at 760-373-8606.