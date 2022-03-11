BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A memorial vigil for a Fresno State student killed in Delano and other victims of violent crime will be held Monday at Cesar Chavez Park.

Pastor David Vivas Jr. is asking families who have lost loved ones to violent crime to bring photos or T-shirts with a photo of the victim as the community comes together in a show of support. Delano Police Chief Tyson Davis will hold a brief news conference at the vigil scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Police on Thursday said Kevin Gonzalez, 18, of McFarland, and Bakersfield residents Jonathan Gutierrez, 21, and Alexander Carrillo, 18, were arrested in the 2020 death of Nayeli Carrillo Gonzalez.

Nayeli Gonzalez, 19, was shot at Cesar Chavez Park on Jan. 2, 2020. She died at the scene. Another person was wounded and survived.

Nayeli Gonzalez was a freshman at Fresno State and home for winter break when the shooting occurred.