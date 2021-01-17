Vigil being held tonight for boy killed in motorcycle crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vigil is being held tonight for a 13-year-old boy who was killed after the motorcycle he was on collided with an SUV on Jan. 10.
The vigil in honor of Nicolas Peterson will be held at 7 p.m. at the corner of Coffee and Hageman roads, where the accident took place. The man who was driving the motorcycle — Nic’s stepdad, John Deal — was seriously injured in the collision.
The family has created a GoFundMe account that has raised nearly $15,000 as of Sunday afternoon to help cover burial and medical costs.