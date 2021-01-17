Vigil being held tonight for boy killed in motorcycle crash

Nicolas Peterson is shown with his biological father, Kyle Peterson. Courtesy of the Peterson family.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vigil is being held tonight for a 13-year-old boy who was killed after the motorcycle he was on collided with an SUV on Jan. 10.

Related Content Family identifies boy killed in northwest Bakersfield crash involving motorcycle and SUV

The vigil in honor of Nicolas Peterson will be held at 7 p.m. at the corner of Coffee and Hageman roads, where the accident took place. The man who was driving the motorcycle — Nic’s stepdad, John Deal — was seriously injured in the collision.

The family has created a GoFundMe account that has raised nearly $15,000 as of Sunday afternoon to help cover burial and medical costs.