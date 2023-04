BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Viewer-shared video shows the Bakersfield Fire Department putting out an abandoned car fire at the Oswell offramp of Highway 178 at 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol was also on the scene of the incident.

Officers ran the car’s plates and deemed that it had not been reported stolen.

It is currently unclear how the fire started.