Viewer feedback shows most 17 News viewers believe American democracy is at risk

Today marks one year since the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Americans are not optimistic about the future of democracy.

A new NPR/Ipsos poll conducted earlier this week finds that a strong majority of people believe our nation is in a dire struggle. The poll found 64% agree that American democracy is in crisis and at risk of failing. The results were similar across party lines and regardless of gender, age group, or ethnic group.

We asked: Is American democracy at risk of failing?

