Vietnem veteran reunited with his officer in charge after nearly half a century

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - It was an emotional reunion Saturday afternoon as one local veteran reunited with his officer in charge after nearly half a century.

William Means joined the United States Navy in 1967. In 1969 he was assigned to a swiftboat lead by Richard Kern. Means was 20 years old at the time and Kern was about 25.

Saturday, the men saw each other for the first time in nearly half a century.

"I always look to the eyes and I saw the same eyes that I sat by and drove the boat for or manned a gun for," Means said. "And I just saw the same spirit, the same man that led us so well then. It just makes me feel like I'm home."

Kern lead the crew of six men during the Vietnam War. Over the recent years, he's tried to make contact with as many as he could.

"These were solid guys," Kern said. "These were the kind of people you want to spend time with and I was around of these men. They really, if they felt that I made them feel safe and comfortable, I felt the same way about them."

The crew became more like a family, according to Kern.

"We were a small crew," Means said. "We were a tight crew that worked unbelievably well together. We spent hour upon hour relying on each other and there was a brotherly love a respect for our officer that meant everything in the world to me. It's what held us together. We would have given our lives for each other."

Means and Kern looked through old photos and letters from their time in service.

A few years ago, Means compiled letters he wrote to his parents while he was in Vietnam along with some photos taken by Kern into a book, titled "Letters From a Swiftboat."

"It's something that affected a lot of peoples lives in this country," Means said. "It affected mine. It changed us all, families at home the mothers that waited, the sisters the brothers we all lived that war."

You can find Means' book on Amazon.