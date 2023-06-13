BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Barry Bongberg is a Vietnam War veteran who wrote letters home in the 1960s. During his deployment, he sent 260 letters to his mother which she saved.

Reading back through these letters, they ignited memories of what had been previously buried.

“These were kept locked away in a box for a reason,” Bongberg said.

It wasn’t until his daughter, Erica, encouraged him to transcribe the Vietnam War-era pieces for her and her family.

“I wasn’t thinking of making a book, I was only thinking of making two transcripts — one for me and one for my daughter.”

The pandemic was in full effect as this occurred in 2020.

“I had no excuse, I had plenty of time and a new desktop to type them out on.”

During that time, Erica was battling breast cancer. She was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer at 38-years-old, finding a lump in her breast while breastfeeding. She later died at age 42.

However, Bongberg is donating to women facing similar circumstances such as Erica, through donating the entirety of the book’s proceeds to Bakersfield’s Links For Life.

“Knowing your body is so important” former president of Links For Life states in accordance with the lack of mammogram referrals before the age of 40. Catching breast cancer in early development aids in treatment significantly, which makes annual mammograms important.

Links For Life aids in receiving those referrals.

Bongberg states that it is such a healing process to be able to donate to this nonprofit organization that helps those that are in a similar situation as Erica once was.