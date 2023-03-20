BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield National Cemetery will hold its annual ceremony to memorialize veterans who were buried without known family in commemoration of Vietnam Veterans Day.

The ceremony will honor servicemen and women who were buried without next-of-kin since last summer’s ceremony.

The program will include music by the Veterans Family Band, a rifle salute and playing of taps and a wreath laying ceremony, according to a news release.

The public is invited.

Eligible servicemen and women are entitled to burial in any open Veterans Affairs national cemetery that includes opening/closing of the grave, a grave liner, perpetual care of the gravesite and a government furnished headstone at no cost to the family, the release said.

Veterans are also eligible for a burial flag and Presidential Memorial Certificate.

The ceremony is happening Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Bakersfield National Cemetery located at 30338 E. Bear Mountain Boulevard in Arvin.

For more information visit cem.va.gov.