SHAFTER, Calif., (KGET) — Authorities have identified the pilot who crashed his World War II modified plane near Minter Field Airport last Friday.

Kern County Fire Department officials said 74-year-old Sherman Smoot of Paso Robles, Calif., was killed when his highly-modified Yak-11 warbird crashed shortly after take off from Shafter Airport.

Witnesses told first responders at the scene the plane sounded like it was experiencing engine trouble. Smoot tried to turn the plane around when it crashed into a field half a mile northwest of Minter Field.

Smoot’s life revolved around aviation and was a well known member of Kern County’s warbird community.

He was a fighter pilot for the Navy During the Vietnam War, flew airliners for Continental for 28 years, and a flight instructor.

He was a long-time board member serving the Estrella Warbird Museum in Paso Robles. Smoot also competed for over 20 years at the Reno National Championship Air Races in “Czech Mate”… his highly modified Russian-built Yak-11.

Smoot was slated to compete in the Reno Air Races in just two weeks from now.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Association will be coordinating the investigation.