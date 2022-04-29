BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Navy veteran who was unable to make next week’s trip to Washington, D.C. with Kern County Honor Flight received special recognition at home.

Fellow veterans and other community members turned out on Thursday evening to salute Vietnam veteran Paul Larsen. He served 20 years in the U.S. Navy.

Larsen and his family sat and watched well-wishers and supporters greet Larsen in a parade in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood.

Larsen was presented with many accolades including a pin commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.

“I feel very honored to receive these awards, and I thank the people of Bakersfield,” Larsen said.

Larsen also thanked the veterans who showed up to salute him.