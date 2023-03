BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County residents have been experiencing intermittent rain over the last several weeks resulting in roadway puddles and flooding in many parts of the county.

Motorists on Union Avenue encountered puddles in the roadway Wednesday night.

There were also a lot of puddles on Golden State Avenue heading toward Highway 99 and residents of downtown Bakersfield have experienced nights of heavy rain.

Motorists are advised to slow down while driving especially at night.