BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Video from the scene of a collision showed a woman taking a swing at responding officers Saturday night in central Bakersfield.

Video from the scene showed the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash at Ming Avenue and Wible Road near the Valley Plaza Mall at around 7:30 p.m. One person was taken away in an ambulance for treatment of injuries from the crash, but one woman was seen shouting profanities at officers.

One woman at the scene became aggressive and two officers wrestled her to the ground. The woman was eventually handcuffed and placed in the police cruiser. It was not clear if the woman was arrested.

17 News reached out to Bakersfield police for more details on the incident but have not heard back for this report.