BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Video appears to show one person currently in custody for suspected arson for a fire that broke out just before 5:30 a.m. on 11th Street near Eye street and H street.

The person suspected of arson caused around $10,000 in damage.

Officials say four vehicles were on fire, and the fire threatened a nearby structure, but crews were able to put it out before it reached the structure.