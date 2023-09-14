BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was arrested after a vehicle pursuit and standoff on Willow Tree Drive Tuesday — and a video shows the man’s confrontation with law enforcement.

A video sent to 17 News shows a house surrounded by law enforcement and a man steps out of the house with a knife, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Law enforcement stunned the man with a stun gun, and the video shows the man falling to the floor.

In the video, you can see the man on the floor as law enforcement surrounds him and it appears as if officers detain the man.

After the man is detained, the video shows him walking in between officers.

The Bakersfield Police Department identified the man as Damion Vandenburg, 34, of Bakersfield. Vandenburg allegedly led officers on a vehicle pursuit that ended on Willow Tree Drive.

According to BPD, Vandenburg was wanted for stalking and a court order violation.

Vandenburg allegedly barricaded himself inside of a home on Willow Tree Drive.

Ultimately, Vandengburg was arrested on suspicion of evading in a vehicle, reckless driving, resisting an executive officer and two felony arrest warrants, according to BPD.