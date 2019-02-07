Video shows man dumping dog at Lake Ming; Animal Control investigating

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A disturbing video circulating on social media appears to show a man dumping his dog at Lake Ming, then driving off.

The video was shot by Stephen Sage Silver who says the man on the video was hitting the dog before Silver began recording.

The dog appears to be trying to play, but the man keeps pushing it away.

The man finally gets into his car and drives off as the dog runs behind it, trying to catch up.

Kern County Animal Control says one of its officers found the black dog and its being cared for at the shelter.

KCAS is investigating and reminds people that dumping an animal is a misdemeanor.