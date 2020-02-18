Video shows man break windshield of semi truck prior to burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New video has come to light showing a man breaking the windshield of a semi truck in a burglary last month.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Jan. 15 at around 6:37 a.m. at the America’s best Value Inn & Suites, located at 8320 E. Brundage Ln. A semi that had been parked overnight was found with the windshield and passenger-side window damaged.

The department said the suspect stole electronics and personal documents from the truck. No one has been arrested in the case.