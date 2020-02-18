Video shows man break windshield of semi truck prior to burglary

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New video has come to light showing a man breaking the windshield of a semi truck in a burglary last month.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Jan. 15 at around 6:37 a.m. at the America’s best Value Inn & Suites, located at 8320 E. Brundage Ln. A semi that had been parked overnight was found with the windshield and passenger-side window damaged. 

The department said the suspect stole electronics and personal documents from the truck. No one has been arrested in the case.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News