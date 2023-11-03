BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters were extinguishing a grape truck fire on Highway 99 Friday evening.

A witness told 17 News the fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. involving a double trailer carrying loads of grapes on Highway 99 near the Lerdo Highway exit.

In the video, you can see the truck on the side of the highway and flames under the trailer as firefighters are working to extinguish it.

The Kern County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol were both at the scene.