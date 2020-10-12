Video shows clash between Trump supporters and progressive activists

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – It’s the corner where two sides of the political spectrum meet. It’s one of the only places that you can find conservatives and liberals trying to maintain a civil discussion. But it doesn’t always remain civil. For almost three weeks – Trump supporters and progressive activists have come to this corner of Rosedale Highway and Coffee Road. They come to sell merchandise, but their interactions often escalate to more than that.

“My first week doing this, I’ve been maced, I’ve been hit in the back of my head with a flag pole,” said Erika Harris, a progressive activist. “My friend has been hit in the back of her head with a flag pole. I’ve had my address posted.”

This time, things got more heated than usual. It started when one Trump supporter walked her dog past the table where progressive activists were sitting. The two sides involved disagree on what happened after this.

“She was allowing her dog to sniff all of our stuff,” Erika said. “It kept going towards our table so my friend tried to push her dog out of the way. Another supporter came up and started yelling that we had shoved her dog.”

“I know exactly what started it, the guy from BLM kicked a service dog,” witness Shon Todman said. “Everything was fine. Everyone was talking back and forth until he kicked the dog. Once he kicked the dog, that’s when things got heated and that’s when the fight started.”

They all can agree on what happens next. The Trump supporter throws his hand at the other man’s head. When he misses – he tries to get closer and then throws two punches at his face. He then flipped the progressive activists’ table. The people at this corner everyday say there’s little conflict amongst themselves.

“The people next to us who are selling the merch have been peaceful,” Erika said. “We offer each other water and we’re on good terms. It’s the people that come and buy the merch. It’s the Trump supporters that buy the merch that have been antagonizing us and giving us problems.”

“I just wish we could come together as a community, both sides, and actually start working towards trying to fix us instead of at war with each other,” Shon said.

The man in the video throwing punches got in his car and drove away before police arrived. If you know anything about this man, call Bakersfield Police at 327-7111.