Video shows car slamming into woman outside Bakersfield market, passengers walking away from scene

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Disturbing surveillance video shows a vehicle slamming into a woman, sending her flying and severely injuring her last month. The people inside the vehicle got out and walked away and a month later she is still recovering.

Elizabeth Sanchez Gomez, 42, is the woman who was hit. She is a popular guest at local hair salons where she sometimes sells fruits and tamales. After getting hit by that vehicle she’ll be on crutches for another five months.

Gomez was on a typical grocery run at La Villa Meat Market on Oct. 7 when she was heading to her van. The moment she gets to the edge of the sidewalk, a blue BMW slams into her. The impact knocks her off her feet and flips her into the air.

The driver and two passengers get out of the car and look at Gomez on the sidewalk. They go back the car, grab their belongings and walk away.

“For now it’s good, my life is good. I have a little pain but not too much,” Gomez said Sunday.

English is her second language but she expresed how grateful she was to have survived. “My life is a miracle, and I am happy for my life for God is good for me,” she said.

Gomez said she couldn’t get up off the sidewalk and had to wait for an ambulance. Many stopped to her with one woman calling Bakersfield police for help and another called Gomez’s daughter, Madelen Ortega.

“I got the call from the girls that were helping my mom, and I honestly thought that my mom was dead because they told me that she had an accident,” Ortega said.

Ortega arrived a few minutes later and tried to figure out what happened. The owner of La Villa Market came out and told her surveillance cameras captured the whole incident.

“When i saw it, i wasnt mad at what had happened,” Ortega said, “I was just mad they left my mom there. They didn’t help her. Because it was really sad. I thought at the hospital my mom was going to pass away.”

Gomez survived the collision with bruises all over her lower body and a fractured leg. She’ll be on crutches for another five months.

Bakersfield police are still working to identify the suspects and haven’t made any arrests.

The family has set up a GoFundMe and a Venmo account to help Gomez in her recovery. You can donate to the GoFundMe at this link. You can donate through Venmo to the account: @elsieortegas.