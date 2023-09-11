BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A neighborhood in southwest Bakersfield was shaken last week after a car missed a turn and crashed into a home — and the whole phenomenon was caught on camera.

People who live in the neighborhood just yards down the street from Christa McAuliffe Elementary School said the car accident on Sept. 4 isn’t the first time this has happened. Now, they want to see something done about it.

“All of a sudden, we just heard this boom,” said Keith Zimmerman, a local resident. “She came around this corner, she pushed my niece’s car and kept going.”

The damage to the home — which is located on Oak Grove Street and Westwold Drive — is extensive. The driver, as you can see in the video, hit a parked SUV and pushed that vehicle into the garage portion of the house, all before hitting a tree. The path of destruction still evident days later.

People who live in the home said they had family over that night, and young kids were playing and putting together puzzles in the front room of the house — right where the car narrowly missed the home.

“It’s lucky that no one was killed or hurt,” said Mary Wolf, another resident. “The video alone was scary to watch.”

The SUV was totaled, and the estimated damage done to the home is still being determined. But people who live on the street say this isn’t the first time fast-driving cars have crashed before.

“First it was one of their cars, then it was one of our cars, then someone rolled up on curb just a couple months ago and then now this,” said Mary Wolf, another resident. “Everybody that was out here the other night all said something needs to be done. You have that long street, and then they try to turn that corner, and sometimes they make it and sometimes they don’t.”

More than a decade ago, neighbors say they worked to have a petition signed and wanted speed bumps to be installed. However, that request was denied.

But, people concerned with traffic issues can submit a request, and that is something these residents in southwest Bakersfield plan to do.

“It’s bound to happen again, people are just in hurry,” said Zimmerman.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, the driver involved in the crash was arrested for charges associated with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with an expired license.

If you would like to submit a request for traffic calming solutions in your neighborhood, you can do so by calling the city directly at 661-326-3724. You can also send an email to the city’s Public Works team at pwadm@bakersfieldcity.us.