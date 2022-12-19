BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There have been multiple reports of injuries stemming from illegal demonstrations of speed and reckless driving, which continue to be a problem in Bakersfield.

During street takeovers, individuals meet up in isolated areas to race, burn rubber and demonstrate the capabilities of their cars.

A video sent to 17 News by a concerned mother whose daughter was at the event in Southeast Bakersfield Saturday shows a car running over an individual.

This incident happened in an industrial area near Highway 58. You can see how dangerous it is.

In the video shared with 17 News, a car completely runs over the fallen individual, front tires and then back. The car passes over him and keeps driving.

We don’t know what happened to the man.

The California Highway Patrol told 17 News Monday evening that perhaps it happened on private property and it was not reported to them.