BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Surveillance video posted to social media went viral across Kern County this week showing a man pepper-spraying a 7-year-old and his French bulldog.

The video was captured by a neighbor’s Ring camera on Aug. 30 in a neighborhood near Highland High School. The clip was posted to Nextdoor.

The video shows a man walking on a sidewalk that morning as the boy’s French bulldog runs over to the man. The man then appears to pull out pepper spray and starts spraying the dog. The 7-year-old boy then runs over to attempt to grab the dog, but the man sprays the boy too.

The Bakersfield Police Department said it would not take further action in this incident as they labeled it an act of self-defense.