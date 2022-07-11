BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Attorneys on Monday released surveillance video of the massive explosion at Park 20th Apartments that injured two people and seriously damaged several units, raining debris on the street.

The 15-second clip shows a blast rock the apartments, pictured on the upper right side of the screen. The camera briefly shakes and an apparent hole is seen in one of the units in Downtown Bakersfield.

Tenant Zackhary Williams, 30, has said he was enjoying a sandwich the afternoon of June 30 when the explosion in a unit next door sent him airborne. He crawled to the balcony, dropped down and received first aid.

Fire officials suspect a gas leak could be responsible.

Williams, represented by the law firm of Chain Cohn Clark, said he now suffers from a condition called “drop foot” where his foot no longer has the elasticity to stay level.

Attorneys representing Williams are asking for the complex’s owners to allow an independent investigation so Williams is fairly compensated. A lawsuit had not been filed as of Monday afternoon.